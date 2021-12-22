APC National Convention: Group drums support for Dada





The leadership of the All Progressive Youth Forum (APYF) in Lagos, has declared support for the candidature of Mr Segun Dada as the National Youth Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the party’s forthcoming National Convention, slated for February 2022.

Mr Oguntoyinbo Olanrewaju, State Secretary, Lagos APYF, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that Dada is a committed foot soldier and a thorough progressive.

According to him, Dada had always fought, struggled, argued and projected the APC to success in all ramifications.

“He is a thorough progressive who at no time has deviated from the All Progressive mantra, irrespective of interest as far as the flag of the APC is attached.

“Comrade Segun Dada is the pioneer chairman of APC Youth Wing; All Progressive Youth Forum (APYF) in Lagos State between 2012 -2016,” he said.

He said declaring support for him has become…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper