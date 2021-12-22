APC scuttled electoral act amendment for fear of 2023 — PDP





By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of scuttling the signing of the electoral act amendment bill because some key provisions in the bill will not allow “its grand design to rig the 2023 general elections.”

The party stated this yesterday in a statement signed by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement read: “It is instructive to recall that the APC has been in trepidation of the amendment to the Electoral Act, due mainly to the provision of electronic transmission of election results, which will completely eliminate APC’s manipulations and alteration of results at elections.

“It is apparent that the APC and the Buhari Presidency were never committed to the amendment of the electoral act to ensure credible elections and as such triggered the controversy of the mode of primaries by political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper