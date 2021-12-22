[BREAKING] Electoral Bill: Senators dissolve into closed-door session





As Voting Machines at Chamber have been tested

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

SENATORS have dissolved into a closed-door session to deliberate on the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari and take a position on the withholding of assent to the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment bill.

Soon after the Senate resumed plenary Wednesday, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan at 10.36 called for an Executive session.

Apparently out to override President Buhari’s veto on the Electoral Act Amendment bill, the machines at the hallowed Chamber have already been tested to ascertain whether or not they are working and the board showed clearly that the machines are in good order.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday written the Senate and the House of Representatives, withholding assent to the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment bill that was passed by the National Assembly.

President Buhari in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper