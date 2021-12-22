COVID-19: FG destroys over 1m doses of AstraZeneca vaccines





By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The federal government has destroyed about 1,066,214 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated to the country to combat COVID-19.

The destruction carried out on Wednesday in Abuja, according to the government, followed the expiration of the vaccines given to the country by foreign donors.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA handed the vaccines to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, which in turn, presented them to the Abuja Environmental Protection Agency to destroy at Gosa Dumsite, at Kilometer 2, near Idu Railway Station, in Abuja.

The destruction was supervised by the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib and the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, respectively.

Speaking shortly before the destruction was carried out, NPHCDA’s Executive Director, Dr Faisal Shuaib, explained that the action was carried out on behalf of the Presidential Steering…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper