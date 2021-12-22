Diri disagrees with NOSDRA on Nembe oil spill investigation





Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State

lMOE, Bayelsa govt, NOSDRA, Aiteo, others visit site l16,800 barrels of oil already recovered — Minister

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has expressed dissatisfaction with comments credited to the Director-General of National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, Mr. Idris Musa, on the legality of the state’s technical committee on the recent oil spill in Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

The NOSDRA D-G was quoted to have said that the committee was illegal and also prevented the media from being part of the Joint Investigation Visit, JIV, to the spillage site.

Diri spoke, yesterday, during a courtesy visit by Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, to Government House, Yenagoa.

The minister was in the state for an on-the-spot assessment of the blowout that occurred at OML 29 Wellhead…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper