EXPLAINED: Implications of Buhari’s action on Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari

Below are likely actions from the fallout of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on Electoral Amendment Bill 2021.

The two arms of the National Assembly can override President Buhari’s veto with two-thirds majority.

The Senate needs 73 senators while the House of Representatives needs 240 members to do so.

Without overriding President Buhari’s veto the current electoral act stays.

Direct primaries would no longer be compulsory for political parties to select their candidates. They can do so by direct, indirect or consensus.

It will not be compulsory for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to transmit election results electronically.

