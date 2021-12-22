How Customs intercepted N10.4m Indian Hemp ordered by Bandits in Katsina





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

250 parcels of cannabis sativa(Indian Hemp) worth over N10.4m, allegedly on the way to Katsina State for bandits consumption ,was intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) , the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B ,has said.

According to the Comptroller of FOU Zone B Kaduna, A.B. Hamisu, other drugs seized by the FOU include: 75,582 suspected tablets of Tramadol worth over N29.7m, which he said also promotes banditry and other forms of criminality.

” 1,582 tablets of D5 worth N12,720,011.68 which is not good for circulation because it can stimulate crime, were also seized.”

“The culprits were arrested in a notorious Basari Area in Katsina.I am sure the hemp was destined for the bandits as the illicit product was well packaged.”

” We are appealing to members of the public who have information on such Illicit items to make same available to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper