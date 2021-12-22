Iwuoha’s death, rude shock – Abia govt





By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has described the death of the former Commissioner for Information, Mr. Bonnie Iwuoha, as “a rude shock.”

Commissioner for Information, Dr Eze Chikamnayo who confirmed the death of the former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, to our Correspondent in a telephone interview, said Iwuoha died after a brief illness on Monday evening.

He said the incident had thrown the Ministry of Information and the entire state into a mournful mood.

Chikamnayo described Iwuoha as “a very unassuming man, a seasoned Editor and Media administrator”.

He said that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu was highly pained and saddened by the sudden exit of the former Commissioner.

” Abia has lost one of our bests. Bonnie Iwuoha was the pioneer NUJ President of Igbo extraction who faught a lot of battle to get to that exalted position. His death came as a rude shock to the state.

“He was an unassuming man, and and dogged fighter in any cause he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper