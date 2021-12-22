Nigeria needs N348.1trn investments to achieve 5-year NDP





President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria needs an investment size of N348.1 trillion to achieve the targets set out in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, said the president stated this at the formal launch and public presentation, on Wednesday in Abuja, of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025, the successor to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), 2017- 2020, which lapsed in Dec. 2020.

According to President Buhari, the overall target of the Plan is to achieve a broad-based real GDP growth rate of 5 per cent on average during the Plan period; generate 21 million full-time jobs; and through an inclusive growth, lift 35 million people out of poverty.

He added that this would set the stage for achieving the government’s target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, under the National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper