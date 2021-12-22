Police commence investigation/trial of officers involved in viral extortion video





By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Commissioner of Police CP Sunday Babaji has ordered the immediate arrest and investigation of Police officers in the viral extortion video.

Following the offence, the officers who were on traffic duty along Area 11, where a young man whose identity is yet to be identified was intercepted and extorted, have been taken into custody and are currently under investigation towards unraveling facts surrounding the situation.

A statement by DSP Sdeh Josephine said,”The Command wishes to call on anyone who has a way of reaching out to the young man in the video to avail the Command with his contact details or to relay a message of invitation to the Public Relations Office of the Command

“The CP who received the news with grave bewilderment described the attitude of the officers as a Discreditable conduct, an act unbecoming of a Police Officers, and a total deviation from the core values of uprightness expected of a Police officer.

“The CP also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper