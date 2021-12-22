Senate ‘chickens out’ of overriding Buhari’s veto on Electoral Act Amendment Bill





…Says it will act on Buhari’s letter in January

…To consult with Reps, Constituents on next line of action

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate Wednesday fell short of the expectations of many Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the electoral process when it could not carry out its avowed readiness to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021.

Before resumption of plenary today there was palpable tension in the Senate wing following Tuesday’s threat by the Senators that led to the collation of signatures where seventy- Senators had showed their determination to override President Buhari’s veto.

The Senate had on Tuesday in one day, dissolved into a closed door session twice to deliberate on the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari and take a position on the withholding of assent to the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment bill.

The move to break into an Executive session…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper