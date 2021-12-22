Supreme Court Judgment: Panic, as Shangisha landlords take over highbrow Magodo





By Gabriel Olawale

Panic griped landlords and residents of highbrow Magodo area of Lagos metropolis as stern-looking policemen took over the area this afternoon to execute a Supreme Court judgment, which mandated Lagos State government to give back 549 plots to the original owners of the area, before it was “fraudulently acquired over 38 year ago”.

As the anti-riot policemen were on strategic area within the highbrow area, more than 1,000 youths, apparently recruited by the Shangisha Landlords Association, were moving from house to house making known the possession.

The inscription on each houses indicated that the court had given them possession of the land on which the houses were built.

It could be recalled that the military government of the state then acquired the area for public use.

But later the it was sold to government officials and their associates, which made the original owners through Shangisha Landlords Association approach the high court for…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper