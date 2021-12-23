Akeredolu to Ondo People: l won’t play politics with destiny of the state





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

— Says yuletide celebration must reflect current mood, reality

By Dayo Johnson

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said his administration will not play politics with the destiny of the state.

Akeredolu also reiterated his administration’s commitment to secure the lives and properties of the people of the state.

Speaking at the Year 2021 Ondo State Service of Carols and Nine Lessons in Akure, the governor said his administration remains resolute to emplace good governance in spite of the precarious socioeconomic situation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the global economy.

The Governor, who led other members of the State Executive Council to the event, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for His mercies and protection over the state.

The event was graced by members of the State House of Assembly, judicial officers led by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Williams Akintoroye; top government officials,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper