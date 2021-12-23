Bandits issue Monday ultimatum to seven Zamfara communities to pay ransom of N37m or face consequences





By Bashir Bello

Bandits terriozing residents of Zamfara State has issued a Monday ultimatum to seven communities in Tsafe Local government area of the state to pay a sum of N37 million as ransom or it launch attack in the areas.

The communities include Bawagauga, Hayin Uda, Ruguza, Dumuyu, Zigau, Mai-Rerai and Gidan Kado.

A reliable source in the area who confirmed this to development said the bandits shared the amount (N37 million) among the communities.

The source said the bandits demanded that residents in Bawagauga pay N13 million, Hayin Uda to pay N7 million, Gidan Kado to pay N6 million and Mai-Rerai to pay N4 million while Ruguza, Dumuyu and Zigau were to pay N2 million each.

The source also revealed that the bandit leader identified as Hassan Bamamu has sometimes ago signed a peace pact with the government of Zamfara State and pledged to desist from banditry activities.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper