BREAKING: Queen Naomi separates from Ooni of Ife





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The queen of Ooni of Ife, Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi has announced her separation from the monarch, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Queen Naomi announced the decision on her verified Instagram page citing irreconcilable differences between the duo.

She writes, “I bless the Lord almighty for His faithfulness in the last 3years of my marriage. In life’s journey, it isn’t how far. Still, how well, indeed though satan should buffet if trials should come, I have this blessed assurance controlling all situations and saying to me it is well with my soul. Certainly, it is well. I made my journey into the ancient throne of Ife with faith in my heart and love for the keeper of it.

“Few impressions I would love to correct. If anyone knows otherwise, they are free to come up with facts. Let it be known that this decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen.

Also Read:

Electoral Bill: Reps in somber mood as Gbajabiamila…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper