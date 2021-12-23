Court remands man, 40, for allegedly duping prospective tenants of N610,000





An Enugu South Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, remanded one Israel Obidozie for allegedly obtaining N610,000 rent from three different persons in Enugu.

The Magistrate, C.O. Ejeagbasi, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Enugu Correctional Centre.

The magistrate also ordered the Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Rosemary Ojobo, to contact the defendant’s family on how to pay the complainants their money.

“The main interest of the court is not just sending the defendant to prison, but how to recover the monies from him.

“Therefore, make sure his family and relatives are here on the next adjourned date,” Ejeagbasi told the prosecution counsel.

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Jan. 28, 2022, for facts and sentencing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the charges were read, the defendant, who had no counsel representing him, pleaded guilty to the one count charge, bordering on obtaining money by false…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper