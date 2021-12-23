Electoral Act: NBA knocks Buhari, says exercise of his veto power in bad faith





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, on Thursday, described as unfortunate, President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision not to assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021.

NBA, which is the umbrella body of legal practitioners in the country, said it was not convinced that the President demonstrated good faith in the exercise of his veto powers.

The association, in a statement that was signed by its National President, Mr. Olumide Apata, said it could not find any justification for President Buhari to have waited until the final moment before communicating his refusal to assent to the Bill.

“The Nigerian Bar Association has received the unfortunate, but unsurprising, news of the decision of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to decline assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021.

“For the following reasons, we join other civil society groups and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper