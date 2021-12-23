Imo Police recovers human skull from suspected oil dealers





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Thursday paraded two suspects with human skulls who claimed to be in the oil business to lure their victims to their business premises in the bush where they were allegedly killed before collecting their vehicles and selling them.

The suspects were paraded at the Imo State Police Command in Owerri, alongside other suspects in other crime-related matters.

The suspects were Ejike Nwachukwu ‘Male’ aged 31 years of Umungwu Obosima in Ihaji/Egbema LGA, IMO State, Alaoma Egonu ‘Male’ aged 40 years of Umuoyem in Nkwerre LGA, IMO State but resident at No. 12 Enwereji street, Okigwe Road, Abia state.

On how they were arrested, the Police said: “Recently the command has been on the trail of a syndicate who presented themselves to their unsuspecting Victims as businessmen that deal in oil products by deceiving them and taking them to their business site where their products are. While on their way, they will attack…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper