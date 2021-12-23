Kaduna can pay workers’ salary without federal allocation – Budget Commissioner





..As El- Rufa’i signs N278.58B 2022 budget

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Kaduna State, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Abdullahi has said that N184.53 B has been allocated to capital expenditure and N94.05 B to recurrent, on a ratio of 66:37,in the state budget for 2022.

The Commissioner who spoke at a round table with some journalists in Kaduna, explained that the N89.67B for the Social Subsector , has 49% of the capital budget which is the largest sectoral allocation.

“Capital allocations in the social sub-sector are Education (N41.66B), Health (N28.63B) and Social Development (N19.37B). Capital budget allocation for public works and infrastructure is N28.94B and N8.79B for housing and urban development,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, Kaduna state government is targeting N150B annual generated revenue, even as the current internally generated revenue of N50B Kaduna can still pay the salaries of its workers without…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper