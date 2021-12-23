Labour decries worsening power supply across Nigeria





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, has decried the worsening electricity supply across the country eight years after the privatisation of the assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN.

President of NUEE, Engr. Martin Uzoegwu, in Lagos, contended that the only workable and practicable option for resolving the challenges facing the power sector was “a total reversal of the whole privatisation exercise because it is not working and cannot work.”

According to him: “We reiterate like we have done in the last 13 years that the solution

to the power challenge in the Electric Power Reform process is total commercialisation of the sector.

“This option will give the companies the opportunity to charge economic tariffs with human face considering the purchasing power of the citizens and the regulatory directives.

“It will help to solve the twin problems of funding and investments in the whole value

chain of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper