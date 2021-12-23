Messi financial boost to PSG revealed





PSG snapped Messi up on a free transfer following his departure from Barcelona in the summer, tying the Argentine down to a two-season deal with the option of an extra year.

The capture of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was perceived by many to be the biggest coup of the last transfer window, but what effect has he had on PSG’s revenue stream so far?

PSG have sold almost one million Messi-printed jerseys to date in 2022-21, GOAL can confirm.

The club’s sponsorship director Marc Armstrong says the 34-year-old’s arrival led to record-breaking overall shirt sales for the year and believes they would have been even higher had it not been for the manufacturing delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He’s a great asset. From a commercial point of view, the impact is incredible,” Armstrong told GOAL.

“We believe that last year we sold more shirts than any other club, and this year will be even better. It’s definitely the best jersey launch in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper