Orji Kalu applauds Buhari’s infrastructure development





President Muhammadu Buhari

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to sustain their support for President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts to reposition the country.

A statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by Orji Kalu Media Office, quoted the Chief Whip as making the appeal when his constituents from Isi Ugwu in Ohafia local government area of Abia visited him in Abuja.

Highlighting the achievements of the President, the former governor of Abia stressed that President Buhari is committed to even development across the country.

According to Kalu, the infrastructural regeneration in the South East couldn’t have been possible if the President was biased against Ndigbo.

While cautioning the political class against hate speech and campaign of calumny against the President, Kalu pointed out that the President Buhari deserves commendation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper