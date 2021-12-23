Reps pass 2022 Budget, raises expenditure to N17.1trn





The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed the 2022 Appropriation Act, raising the budget size to N17.126 trillion from the N16.391 trillion presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This followed a unanimous adoption of a report laid on the floor of the House during plenary in Abuja by the Chairman, Appropriation Committee, Murktar Betera.

The House also increased the oil benchmark to 62 dollars as against the 52 dollars that was proposed by the executive, while the exchange rate was retained at N410.15

The House added that the increase in oil price was to reflect the current price of crude oil in the international market.

The House stated that provision was made for more funds to critical sectors for purpose of execution of their core mandate.

The House also said that additional increase in expenditure would be allocated to the agencies that came forward with additional financial report which was not provided for in the budget.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper