TCN, stakeholders working to ensure steady power supply – MD





By Obas Esiedesa

The acting Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz has assured consumers that the company was working with other stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to ensure steady supply of electricity.

Engr. Abdulaziz in his end of the year message noted that despite the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company was able to achieve critical milestones in the industry.

According to him, the industry recorded all time peak generation of 5,801 mega watts in March this year which the company was able to successfully transmit.

“In the course of the year, strategic management decisions have paid off enabling the completion of several abandoned projects, prompt maintenance, upgrade and repair/restoration of vandalized transmission lines and facilities, installation of new transformers and substations, re-calibration and reconfiguration of transmission lines and transformer…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper