Why FG won’t be able to fund 2022 budget — Muda Yusuf





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Muda Yussuf, has said the Federal Government (FG) won’t be able to fund the 2022 budget of N17.1 trillion due to its unending problem with revenue generation.

The National Assembly has just passed the 2022 Appropriation Act, raising the budget size to N17.126 trillion from the N16.391 trillion presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at a CPPE press conference on business environment in Lagos, Yusuf, the immediate past Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, said: “Even with the original budget we are talking about a deficit of over N6 trillion and many people expect that the deficit will even go higher than that. Because every now and then we are being told that the government has a revenue problem.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper