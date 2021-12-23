Yuletide: Police caution against night journeys in Anambra





The police command in Anambra has cautioned against night journeys, ahead of the yuletide.

DCP Aderemi Adeoye, the state Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

Adeoye urged individuals travelling for Christmas to start their journeys early enough and avoid arriving late in the night.

He said that the command had strategically deployed adequate personnel and logistics to identified black spots in the state to prevent security breeches during the yuletide.

This, he said, included well-armed mobile patrols and plain-clothed undercover teams.

He said the command had noted the risk at the commercial town of Onitsha, especially the Upper Iweka and had taken necessary measures to contain the menace, advising that travelers should avoid arriving late in the area.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper