Anambra: Mother of kidnapped LP guber candidate begs Obiano to intensify search





Mrs Ada Agbasimalo, the mother of the kidnapped candidate of the Labour Party in the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra, Mr Obiora Agbasimalo, has urged Gov. Willie Obiano to intensify the search for her son.

In a statement on Friday in Awka, Mrs Agbasimalo said her arms were wide open to embrace her son who had been in kidnappers’ den for over 90 days.

It was reported that Mr Agbasimalo was abducted on Sept. 18, along with his security details on his way from Ezinifitte to Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He was on his way for an election campaign, and ever since, nothing has been heard of him.

