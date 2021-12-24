Army GOC commends Ugwuanyi for cordial relationship between Enugu govt and military





The General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General T. A. Lagbaja, on Thursday said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s commitment to the affairs of the Division is “a manifestation of the cordial relationship existing between the state government and the military”.

Maj. Gen. Lagbaja, who made the remark during the finales of the inaugural GOC and Chairperson of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) 82 Division football competitions for male and female football teams held at the Abakpa Cantonment football pitch, Enugu, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for attending the sporting event.

The male final match between Dragons Football Club (FC), 82 Division and Noble Great Achievers FC (Host Community) was kicked off by Gov. Ugwuanyi after other official formalities.

The GOC explained that "this competition is part of our Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities aimed at promoting cordial relationship between the barracks and





Source: Vanguard Newspaper