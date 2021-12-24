Buhari wants to hand over to PDP: Here’s how





By Azu Ishiekwene

AFTER four weeks of delay, confusion and indecisiveness, President Muhammadu Buhari finally refused on Monday to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill, citing a raft of reasons which took him so long to improvise you could clearly guess he wanted the cup to pass over him.

But every leader must, at some point, face their demon. President Olusegun Obasanjo was in a similar position 20 years ago, when he refused to sign the NDDC Bill on the grounds of a disagreement with the National Assembly over what percentage of statutory allocation the commission should get.

While he proposed 10 percent and a reduction of the annual budget of the oil and gas companies from three to 1.5 percent, the National Assembly wanted 15 percent statutory allocation to NDDC and three percent from the companies. In the end, the former president was overridden by a National Assembly with his own party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in majority.

In spite of the huffing and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper