Christmas: Don’t be dampened by current experience, PFN President tells Nigerians





Oke

By Dapo Akinrefon

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, on Friday, urged Nigerians not to be dampened by whatever harrowing experience they might be going through presently as the birth of Jesus Christ which is being celebrated around the world, represents hope and joy for mankind.

Wale Oke, who is also the President of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, gave the encouragement in his Christmas and New message.

He counseled that the birth of Jesus Christ offers an opportunity to the people for them to commit their ways to God and be truthful in their earthly service to humanity.

His words: “This season which celebrates the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ, represents hope and joy for all the people of the earth. So, regardless of the situation we find ourselves, this opportunity given to you and I on a silver platter,shows that we should be more than grateful by serving Him, the Almighty, with everything in us.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper