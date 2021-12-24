CHRISTMAS: Senator Adeoola tasks Christians to renew faith in God





*Olamilekan Adeola

By Dapo Akinrefon

The chairman of Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, on Friday, called on all Christians in particular and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the Christmas celebration to renew their faith in Jesus Christ and abide by all security and safety precautionary measures against the continuing rampaging COVID-19 global pandemic and insecurity in some parts of Nigeria.

In a Christmas message to felicitates with his constituents and Nigeria Christendom on the occasion of 2021 Christmas, Senator Adeola said Christmas symbolizes the celebration of the birth of a new dawn for the salvation of souls for all humanity especially for the Christian believers.

While acknowledging that the occasion indeed should be joyous with merry making, the senator call for caution in such display of positive emotion in view of the prescribed precautionary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper