COVID-19: FG issues advisory for Christmas, New Year holidays





The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has urged Nigerians to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays responsibly.

The Chairman, PSC on COVID-19, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“As we prepare to celebrate with our families and loved ones, it is important that we do so safely by taking the necessary precautionary measures to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in our country.

“Nigeria is now experiencing the 4th wave COVID- 19 as new cases have continued to rise.

“This is the result of a mix of very low vaccination coverage, increased travels and movements, reduced compliance to public health social measures and highly transmissible Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant now circulating in the country,” he added.

The PSC Chairman strongly appealed to Nigerians to imbibe the culture of citizen’s responsibility and observe the following safety…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper