How we overcame challenges of transiting from Longman to Learn Africa — Emeke Iwerebon





.Says digital publishing has come to stay

By Adesina Wahab

The Chairman, Learn Africa PLC, Chief Emeke Iwerebon, has said the company faced serious challenges when foreign partners divested from Longman Nigeria PLC and the company had to change its name to Learn Africa PLC.

He, however, added that the determination and focus to succeed, coupled with Nigerian authors who came up with books Learn Africa could lay claims to, save the situation.

He stated this during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the company in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, when the United Kingdom partners divested totally from Longman Nigeria some years ago, the Nigerian subsidiary had to rebrand after losing the rights to some books hitherto published by the parent company.

“This transition to Learn Africa came with its own challenges as new textbooks had to be developed, especially for Mathematics and English Language at the secondary school levels, JSS 1 to SSS 3, to replace…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper