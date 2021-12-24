I’ll keep doing my best till May 2023 I will leave office – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, said his administration will keep giving its best for the development of the country until May 2023, reiterating that he will hand over as stipulated by the Constitution.

The President spoke after the commissioning of Oriental Energies Resource Ltd Hanger, Muhammadu Indimi Distance Learning Centre and an International Conference Centre donated to the University of Maiduguri by business mogul, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi.

President Buhari also commissioned the Tijjani Bolori Memorial Secondary School and the first fly-over in Borno State, Custom Roundabout (3.5km) with a stretch of 10 km Gamboru Ngala Road constructed by the state government.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina last night said, “ I know I swore by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper