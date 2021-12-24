Insecurity: Nigeria police can compete globally —Efuntayo





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Nigeria Police Force is said to have the capacity to compete with its counterpart globally if given the necessary support.

Vice President, the Nigerian-American Chambers of Commerce, ESV Ibukun Efuntayo disclosed this at an event organised by Osun state police command to honour distinguished Nigerians that supported it.

Efuntayo, who was honoured alongside Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, CEO Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele and Hon. Dayo Fasola as Police Ambassador of Peace commended the Police force for its contributions to securing the country despite the daunting challenges.

“With necessary support from major stakeholders across the country, the Nigeria Police would compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

Speaking, on behalf of Sijibomi, Fasola, a Senior Special Assistant to Osun Governor disclosed that given the right environment, equipment and support Nigeria Police would be the best in the world.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper