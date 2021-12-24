NAPTIP commences prosecution of Spain based Nigerian trafficker





NAPTIP

Seeks global partnership to tackle human trafficking

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons,NAPTIP, has commenced the prosecution of a Spain based Nigerian, Patricia Ekhoe Igbinovia,who is notorious in the trafficking of Nigerian young women from Nigeria to Spain.

Two of the gang members of the notorious trafficker,who is also known as Mama Bobby and Audu Mariam Olayemi,are currently in detention in Spain.

READ ALSO;NAPTIP Abia records 70 cases of human trafficking in 6 months

Patricia Igbinovia whom operatives of the Agency have been on her trail for a long time was recently arrested in a sting operation in Lagos when she sneaked into the country.

A statement to this effect,Thursday,by NAPTIP Press Officer,Adekoye Vincent,said,”The suspect has also been arraigned before Honourable Justice C. J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

” She has also been remanded in the custody of the Nigerian…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper