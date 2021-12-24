NBTE inspects HIN as NAHCON gets FEC’s nod on PPP





A team of inspectors from the National Board for Technical Education, (NBTE) were at the Hajj House Abuja for a two-day statutory Resource Visit and Institutional Accreditation.

The exercise was among the processes of granting approval for the licensing of new institutions such as the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN), to be so-called based on the recommendation of the delegation.

HIN has written to the NBTE requesting approval to function as an Innovation Enterprise Institute (IEI) and a Vocational Enterprise Institution (VEI) for the award of National Innovation Diploma (NID) and National Vocational Certificate (NVC)

During a reception organized in appreciation of the visiting team, the NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan emphasized that the goal of the institute was to professionalize the Hajj industry as to be a reference point in Hajj management studies from all over the world, especially English-speaking countries.

He promised full cooperation to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper