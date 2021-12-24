Sanwo-Olu declares free BRT ride on Xmas, New Year days to residents





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved free ride on Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, corridors on Christmas and New Year days to residents.

Free bus commuter services would be offered to residents on the Ikorodu to TBS, Oshodi to Abule Egba and Lagos Badagry Expressway BRT corridors on both days.

A statement by the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, through Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, stated that the free commuter bus services were being offered to residents in the spirit of joy, love and peace which the season of Christmas signifies.

According to her, “Mr. Governor is convinced that the best way to end the year and begin a new one is with hope, having faced many hardships during 2021. Lagosians must therefore enter the New Year, which promises to change and improve commuter…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper