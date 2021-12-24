Security situation has improved in Borno under Buhari ― Shehu of Borno





The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn-Umar Elkenemi, has said that the security situation in the state has improved tremendously since President Muhammadu Buhari came to power.

The Shehu disclosed this on Thursday when the President visited the state to inaugurate some projects executed by Borno Government.

“It is gratifying to inform your Excellency that peace has gradually returned to Borno and we must sincerely appreciate and commend the efforts of your administration toward bringing lasting peace in Borno as well as the entire North East Sub-Region.

“I am happy to inform the President that farming activities have picked up in most part of the state and many displaced persons have started to returned to their communities,” he said.

The Shehu expressed optimism that with the recent mass surrendering of Boko Haram elements, normalcy would return in the part of the country as well as the whole country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper