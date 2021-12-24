Yelutide: FRSC assures free flow of traffic in Nsukka town





Mrs Jecinta Offor, the Commandant, Nsukka Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), on Friday said that she has deployed officers to strategic locations in Nsukka town to ensure free flow of traffic during the yuletide.

Offor said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, while monitoring officers controlling traffic along Enugu Road, Nsukka.

She said the aim is to ensure that the roads within the town and its environs are free of traffic jam.

“What causes traffic gridlock in the town most times is that some reckless motorists and tricycle operators and motorcyclists do not obey traffic lights.

“They are unnecessarily in a hurry, thereby causing problems for other road users.

“Our men in strategic locations to ensure free flow of traffic will not hesitate to impound vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles running foul of traffic lights and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper