Christmas Celebration: Pray for Nigeria seamlessly, Obidike charges Christians





Member of the APC National Youth Strategic Lobby Committee and Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has enjoined Christians to promote peaceful co-existence and pray for Nigeria seamlessly.

He said the unity and peace of the country should be considered paramount by every citizen.

Obidike, in a Christmas message urged Christians to continue to pray for Nigeria, stressing that the well-being of the country will culminate to the realisation of the dream of every individual.

He further advised Christians to put into action all the lessons taught by the life and times of Jesus Christ, as they reflect on the basic tenets of Christianity which harkened on perseverance, faithfulness, determination and peace.

As they celebrate Christmas, he also remind them of the need to take into cognizance the fact that it is also a season to renew hope about the possibilities to take a break from years of decay and embrace achieving…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper