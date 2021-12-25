Christmas: Lagos urges Christians on peace, tolerance





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Christian faithful to embrace peace and tolerance, in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Sanwo-Olu, in his goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Friday rejoiced with residents, especially Christians, on their celebration of this year’s Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

He implored Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ by making tolerance, meekness, sacrifice and humility their personal virtues, in line with the teachings and practice of Jesus Christ.

The governor urged residents to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation.

He said that his administration had taken proactive measures with security agencies to guarantee hitch-free Christmas celebrations for them.

”As we celebrate Christmas, I am extending my best wishes to every Nigerian, especially Christians across the country and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper