Christmas: Makinde charges residents on love, harmonious co-existence





…urges them to adhere to COVID-19 protocol

By Adeola Badru

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has felicitated residents of the state on witnessing this year’s Christmas festivity, urging them to continue to live in love and harmony.

Makinde equally charged the residents of the state to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocol and stay safe amid rising cases of the virus in the country.

According to the governor, residents of Oyo State must celebrate the Yuletide with caution, observe necessary precautions such as proper sanitisation, use of nose covers and maintenance of social distancing, in order to keep the COVID-19 at bay.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that Christmas presents to the world an opportunity to evaluate the lessons of peace, love and sacrificial living, which Jesus Christ taught through his life.

He called on Christians and adherents of all other religions in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper