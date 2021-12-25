Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Christians on peace, tolerance





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. says Friday’s pipeline fire in Iyana-Odo/Baruwa axis of Lagos State will not disrupt the supply of petroleum products across the country.

Malam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC Ltd., gave the assurance when he visited the scene of the incident.

Kyari said the fire incident was as a result of power line collapse on a section of System 2B pipeline within the area.

READ ALSYuletide: Police deploy 3,000 personnel in Sokoto, urge citizens to be law abiding

The GMD, represented by Mr Isiyaku Abdullahi, Managing Director, Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Ltd., said the visit was to ascertain the extent of the incident.

“We want to assure Nigerians that this incident will not affect the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country,” he said.

Kyari said NNPC officials were working with the Lagos State Government and other relevant authorities to permanently put off…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper