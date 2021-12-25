COVID-19: Govt tasks Deltans on non-pharmaceutical safety measures





.

…enjoins residents to get vaccinated

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, has told Deltans to adopt non-pharmaceutical safety measures and get vaccinated so as to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking during a press briefing in Asaba, Ononye who was flanked by his Information counterpart, urged Deltans to strictly adherence to all the protocols of the virus in the state. He added that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and good for the well-being of all.

Saying the vaccines help to reduce the severity of ailment on whoever contracted the virus, he said; “it is sad to note that some persons of influence have added untrue sentiments to the issue of COVID-19 vaccination which has created doubts and hesitancy in some persons and this is responsible for the low numbers of persons showing up for vaccination across the State.

“I took the vaccines, that is, both jabs and later came down with the virus which was very mild because…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper