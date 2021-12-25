Double tragedies in Alimosho as NNPC pipeline explodes, high cable tension mast collapses





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Alimosho area of Lagos State in the early hours of Christmas Eve, Friday, has been thrown into confusion and chaos, following NNPC pipeline explosion as a due to activities of vandals as well as a 33kva fallen high cable tension mast at pipeline bus stop along LASU Road.

As a result of the incidents, vehicular movements have been totally paralysed as motorists are driving against the flow of traffic otherwise called ” One Way,” thereby, resulting in gridlock.

Residents and motorists in Igando, Idimu and their environs are currently locked up in confusion over the two incidents.

While fire fighters are battling the explosion, the fallen high tension electricity mast from Egbin Hydro Power Station collapsed destroyed somes vehicles and property along it’s path.

The high tension cable mast collapsed across the major roads in the axis thereby stalling vehicular movements in the highly populated area were destroyed. No casualties were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper