El-Rufai felicitates with Christians on Christmas, preaches  love, tolerance 





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State has facilitated with the Christian faithful on the special occasion of Christmas.

He said in a statement on Friday, that “this festival celebrates the birth of the Prince of Peace, and the timeless values of compassion, love, tolerance and forgiveness that the birth and example of Jesus Christ so profoundly teach. “

According to him,” Christ was not limited by the circumstances of His birth. He set for us an example of the power of faith, providing an assurance that we can be better than our current circumstances.”

“We celebrate Christmas in difficult times. Despite the currents that buffet us, we should keep hope alive as we honour the Prince of Peace. Let us commit to peace and goodwill towards all. We can all, as Christians as well as Muslims, emulate the example of Jesus Christ. We can strive to be better than we are today, combining our faith with exemplary conduct.