Miss Nigeria: Task ahead of Shatu Garko





By Benjamin Njoku

“Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is Shatu Garko, and I am the 44th Miss Nigeria. It still feels like a dream.. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love! Thank you Nigeria for your support throughout this journey, my heart is filled with gratitude. To the @missnigeriaorg, thank you for finding me worthy of the crown.”

These were the memorable words of Shatu Garko celebrating her victory on Instagram days after she was crowned the 44th Miss Nigeria.

She succeeded Etsanyi Tukura from Taraba State, who won the beauty pageant in 2019.

Garko revealed that she had always wanted to be a Miss Nigeria. However, her dream finally came true last Friday when she kissed the crown.

“Dreams don’t have expiration dates, keep going,” the beauty queen wrote on IG.

By winning the pageant, the 18-year-old became the first Muslim to wear the Miss Nigeria crown since its inception in 1957.

She wore her hijab during the contest. Her joy knew no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper