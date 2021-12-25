Shangisha landlords petition EFCC over 700 ‘fraudulent Magodo Cs-of-O’





By Ishola Balogun

The Shangisha Landlords Association has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) over what it described as fraudulent Certificate of Occupancies currently circulating in Magodo GRA Phase 2 in Lagos.

Chairman of Shangisha Landlords Association, Chief Adebayo Adeyiga made this known against the backdrop of reports in the news media by Magodo Residents Association that it was not aware of the Supreme Court judgement mandating the Lagos State Government to return 549 plots of land to the original owners of the area.

The Chief Adeyiga led Landlords Association of Shangisha in addition, wants the apex court to wade into the matter by making a judicial pronouncement that will give effect to the execution and possession of their land.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, the Shangisha Landlords Association said the claim by the Magodo Residents Association that it was not aware of the judgment reached in 2012 was far from the truth,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper