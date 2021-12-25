Udom approves young music talent competition for 2020





A talent-hunt competition is to be organized to encourage Akwa Ibom young music talents in the entertainment industry in 2022.

Governor Emmanuel Udom made this known while attending a Christmas show on Saturday, at QIC Primary School, Awa Iman ONNA local government area.

The Governor who stated that the competition which will be designed to give youths a platform to showcase their talents in music, comedy and dance will attract prizes of N3 million for first prize, N2 million for runners- up while third prize winner will cart home N1million.

“I want to thank the Commissioner for Youths and Sports for this initiative, honestly when you hear of Kirk Franklin, Wizkid, Davido, Ikpa Udo and other great music artiste started small.

Like the Commissioner for Youths and Sports has announced, the competition will commence next year from first quarter…





